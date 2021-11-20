Grid+ Price Up 165% This Week (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 20th. During the last week, Grid+ has traded up 165% against the dollar. One Grid+ coin can currently be bought for about $1.58 or 0.00002702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grid+ has a market cap of $62.03 million and $38,031.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00048518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.62 or 0.00219803 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00090184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

