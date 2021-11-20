Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Griffon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the conglomerate will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Griffon’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Griffon had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Griffon’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

GFF opened at $26.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.89. Griffon has a 52 week low of $19.22 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Griffon by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,364,000 after purchasing an additional 80,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Griffon by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,407,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $138,597,000 after purchasing an additional 138,958 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Griffon by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,288,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,666,000 after purchasing an additional 252,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Griffon by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,262,000 after purchasing an additional 298,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Griffon in the third quarter valued at $23,370,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

