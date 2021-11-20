Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the October 14th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NASDAQ GRIN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 160,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,025. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42. Grindrod Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19. Research analysts anticipate that Grindrod Shipping will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 20,935 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,475,000. 7.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.
Grindrod Shipping Company Profile
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.
Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.