Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the October 14th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ GRIN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 160,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,025. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42. Grindrod Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19. Research analysts anticipate that Grindrod Shipping will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 20,935 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,475,000. 7.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

