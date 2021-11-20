Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $229.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 17.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,013,000 after purchasing an additional 41,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

GPI opened at $190.84 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $115.19 and a one year high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.46 and its 200-day moving average is $172.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.76.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 33.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

