Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the October 14th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GBLBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

OTCMKTS GBLBY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.24. 1,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,559. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.51. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA is a holding company, which invests, reinvests, owns, manages, and trades shares in companies.It operates through the following segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. The Holding segment manages investments, non-consolidated operating companies, and associates.

