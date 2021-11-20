H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the October 14th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:HNNMY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.56. 71,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,622. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $5.22.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HNNMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

