Halma (LON:HLMA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Halma (LON:HLMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,402.20 ($31.38).

LON HLMA opened at GBX 3,165 ($41.35) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,982.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,826.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.32. Halma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,158.22 ($28.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,189 ($41.66).

In other Halma news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,137 ($40.99), for a total transaction of £313,700 ($409,851.06).

About Halma

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

