Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Hanger stock opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. Hanger has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Hanger had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hanger will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hanger news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hanger by 1,561.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hanger by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hanger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hanger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

