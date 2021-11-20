Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,788 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $1,863,000. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $288,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 203.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $61.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.12 and its 200-day moving average is $60.95. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $62.77.

