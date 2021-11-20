Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 586 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 586.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 686 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $305.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.88. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $1,137,478.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $1,581,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,709 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,646 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.11.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

