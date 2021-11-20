Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 187 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $57.40 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $50.68 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average is $56.21.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

