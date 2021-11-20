Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Dover by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Dover by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Dover by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Dover by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Dover by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV opened at $176.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $115.88 and a 52 week high of $178.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.83.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.