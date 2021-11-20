Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 166 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,628,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,998,000 after acquiring an additional 180,196 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 880,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,563,000 after acquiring an additional 77,950 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 725,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 554,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after acquiring an additional 207,400 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,257,000 after acquiring an additional 25,613 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $64.05 and a twelve month high of $75.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.15.

