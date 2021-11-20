Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 600 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth $580,380,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Roku by 16.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 97,797.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,685,000 after purchasing an additional 293,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Roku by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,685,000 after purchasing an additional 278,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. Citigroup cut their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist cut their price target on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.14.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $21,902,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $738,833.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 516,992 shares of company stock valued at $165,191,940 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $234.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.86 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 115.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.91.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

