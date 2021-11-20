HARD Protocol (HARD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $42.35 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One HARD Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $70.08 million and $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00070126 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00076536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00090990 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,336.08 or 0.07357657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $58,752.10 or 0.99693153 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

HARD Protocol Coin Profile

HARD Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

