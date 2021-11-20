Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 942,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,714 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $43,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,341 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,268,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,163 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,837,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,948,000 after acquiring an additional 984,373 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth $41,215,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 21.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,847,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,125,000 after acquiring an additional 852,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.51.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.