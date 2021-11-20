Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells $1,498,048.00 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Andreas Wicki sold 35,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $1,498,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Andreas Wicki sold 1,417 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $58,451.25.

Shares of HRMY opened at $38.76 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $52.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 193.81 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 71.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 449.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,607 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 293.0% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 21,975 shares in the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

