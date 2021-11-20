Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of HE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.55. 383,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,743. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $756.90 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $11,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.