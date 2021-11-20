HBW Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Upstart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,109,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after purchasing an additional 538,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,613 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,433,000. Finally, Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,164,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 484,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.62, for a total value of $98,149,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total transaction of $59,294.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,288,667 shares of company stock valued at $330,884,130. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $206.97 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion and a PE ratio of 258.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.71.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPST. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.55.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

