HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 555 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,390,034 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,124,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,298,000 after acquiring an additional 393,975 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,082,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,187,000 after acquiring an additional 488,002 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,840,000 after acquiring an additional 834,160 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $26.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.59.

