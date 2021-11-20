HBW Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 31.2% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 5,485 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.2% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,615 shares of the software company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 29,292 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.3% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 607 shares of the software company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $688.54.

ADBE stock opened at $688.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $629.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $597.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.50. The company has a market cap of $327.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

