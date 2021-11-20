HC Wainwright Lowers Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Price Target to $1.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) had its price target reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.22.
Shares of ELOX stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,055,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,820 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $4,510,000. Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 447,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 245,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 214.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 705,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 480,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.
