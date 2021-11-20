HC Wainwright Lowers Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Price Target to $1.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) had its price target reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.22.

Shares of ELOX stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,055,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,820 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $4,510,000. Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 447,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 245,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 214.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 705,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 480,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

