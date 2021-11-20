Head to Head Comparison: Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) versus Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)

Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) and Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Cerro Grande Mining and Vedanta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerro Grande Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Vedanta 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Cerro Grande Mining has a beta of -3.38, suggesting that its stock price is 438% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vedanta has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of Vedanta shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.9% of Vedanta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cerro Grande Mining and Vedanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerro Grande Mining N/A N/A -121.79% Vedanta 17.13% 48.89% 20.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cerro Grande Mining and Vedanta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerro Grande Mining N/A N/A -$1.73 million N/A N/A Vedanta $11.91 billion 1.29 $1.54 billion $2.72 6.07

Vedanta has higher revenue and earnings than Cerro Grande Mining.

Summary

Vedanta beats Cerro Grande Mining on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerro Grande Mining

Cerro Grande Mining Corp. is an exploration and development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. The firm explores for gold, silver, copper, and limestone deposits. It holds interest in Tordillo, Catedral and Pimenton projects. The company was founded by Stephen W. Houghton and John C. Duncan in 1990 and is headquartered in Providencia, Chile.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants. The Aluminum segment comprises refinery and a captive power plant at Lanjigarh and a smelter, a thermal coal based captive power facility at Jharsuguda both situated in the State of Odisha in India. The Iron Ore segment explores, mines, and processes iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke. The Power segment consists 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility at Jharsuguda in the State of Odisha in Eastern India. The Oil and Gas segment involves in the exploration and development and production of oil and gas. The company was founded by Dwarka Prasad Agarwal on June 25, 1965 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

