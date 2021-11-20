Head-To-Head Review: Blue Ridge Real Estate (BRRE) versus Its Peers

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS: BRRE) is one of 72 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Blue Ridge Real Estate to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Real Estate’s competitors have a beta of 0.75, indicating that their average stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Real Estate $5.23 million -$1.58 million 4.43 Blue Ridge Real Estate Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 3.70

Blue Ridge Real Estate’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate. Blue Ridge Real Estate is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blue Ridge Real Estate and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate Competitors 307 962 1176 34 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 5.28%. Given Blue Ridge Real Estate’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Ridge Real Estate has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Real Estate 36.87% 28.41% 24.42% Blue Ridge Real Estate Competitors -5.28% 13.95% 3.27%

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

Blue Ridge Real Estate Co. engages in real estate development and land sales. It operates through the following segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment consists of amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment consists of investment properties leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Minnesota, Louisiana and Texas, recreational club activities and services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment consists of land sales, land purchases, timbering operations, the Jack Frost National Golf Course, and a real estate development division. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, PA.

