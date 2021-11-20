Head-To-Head Review: China Health Industries (CHHE) & Its Rivals

China Health Industries (OTCMKTS: CHHE) is one of 895 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare China Health Industries to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares China Health Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Health Industries 19.88% 1.41% 1.17% China Health Industries Competitors -4,237.82% -128.33% -28.52%

This table compares China Health Industries and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio China Health Industries $6.49 million $1.29 million 16.52 China Health Industries Competitors $1.70 billion $121.98 million -1.84

China Health Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than China Health Industries. China Health Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

China Health Industries has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Health Industries’ competitors have a beta of 1.07, meaning that their average stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for China Health Industries and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Health Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A China Health Industries Competitors 5236 19141 41337 797 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 73.35%. Given China Health Industries’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe China Health Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

China Health Industries Company Profile

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of medicines, health products, health devices, and cosmetics. Its products include hemp derivative products, medical drugs, and health supplements. The firm operates through the following segments: Humankind, HLJ Huimeijia, and Others. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Harbin, China.

