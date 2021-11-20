Head to Head Review: Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) & Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Woodside Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Coterra Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Coterra Energy pays out 134.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

0.2% of Woodside Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Woodside Petroleum and Coterra Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodside Petroleum 0 0 2 0 3.00 Coterra Energy 0 3 8 0 2.73

Woodside Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $21.28, indicating a potential upside of 36.41%. Coterra Energy has a consensus target price of $29.13, indicating a potential upside of 45.70%. Given Coterra Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than Woodside Petroleum.

Risk and Volatility

Woodside Petroleum has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coterra Energy has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Woodside Petroleum and Coterra Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodside Petroleum $3.60 billion 4.20 -$4.03 billion N/A N/A Coterra Energy $1.47 billion 11.09 $200.53 million $0.89 22.46

Coterra Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Woodside Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Woodside Petroleum and Coterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodside Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Coterra Energy 20.86% 23.58% 11.72%

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Woodside Petroleum on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodside Petroleum

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures. The Pluto segment engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of liquefied natural gas in assigned permit areas. The Australia Oil segment involves in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of crude oil, condensate and liquefied petroleum gas and pipeline natural gas in assigned permit areas including Laminaria, Mutineer-Exeter and Enfield, Vincent, Otway and Stybarrow ventures. The Wheatstone segment involves the exploration, evaluation, and development of liquefied natural gas and condensate. The Other segment comprises the activities undertaken by exploration, international and Sunrise Business Units. The company was founded on July 26, 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy, Inc. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

