Head-To-Head Survey: Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) versus Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) and Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Profound Medical and Cardiovascular Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -320.56% -30.45% -28.51% Cardiovascular Systems -7.77% -7.40% -5.78%

Profound Medical has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiovascular Systems has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Profound Medical and Cardiovascular Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $7.30 million 34.02 -$21.62 million ($1.39) -8.76 Cardiovascular Systems $258.97 million 3.59 -$13.42 million ($0.51) -44.98

Cardiovascular Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Profound Medical. Cardiovascular Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Profound Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Profound Medical and Cardiovascular Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 0 2 1 3.33 Cardiovascular Systems 0 3 4 0 2.57

Profound Medical currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 121.67%. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus target price of $43.40, suggesting a potential upside of 89.19%. Given Profound Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than Cardiovascular Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.8% of Profound Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems beats Profound Medical on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy. Its products include TULSA-PRO and Sonalleve. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

