Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) & Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Financial Contrast

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) and Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and Investors Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Financial USA $656.90 million 3.26 $137.94 million $4.86 10.43 Investors Bancorp $1.07 billion 3.62 $221.58 million $1.25 12.51

Investors Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland Financial USA. Heartland Financial USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investors Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and Investors Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Financial USA 29.14% 10.55% 1.15% Investors Bancorp 28.94% 11.23% 1.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.0% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Investors Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Investors Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Heartland Financial USA pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investors Bancorp pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Heartland Financial USA has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Investors Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Heartland Financial USA has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investors Bancorp has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heartland Financial USA and Investors Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Financial USA 0 0 3 0 3.00 Investors Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60

Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus price target of $56.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.13%. Investors Bancorp has a consensus price target of $16.40, suggesting a potential upside of 4.86%. Given Heartland Financial USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Heartland Financial USA is more favorable than Investors Bancorp.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

