Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.44 Million Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 392,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,881.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 197,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 187,180 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 10.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 212,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 20,830 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 14.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 18.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VIRT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 63.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of -0.33. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

