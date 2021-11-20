Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.3% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,751,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.5% in the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,323,000 after buying an additional 42,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $339.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $348.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $333.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.38 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,658 shares of company stock valued at $67,541,787. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.57.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

