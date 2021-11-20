Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 5,300 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.37% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 20,993 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 243,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 138,074 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $3,526,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 241,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 110,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Shares of SPWH opened at $17.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.96. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $18.08.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

