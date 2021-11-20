Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,236,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,806,000 after buying an additional 2,785,378 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,760,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,659,000 after buying an additional 769,405 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 57.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,759,000 after buying an additional 472,265 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 258.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 620,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,957,000 after purchasing an additional 447,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 266.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 488,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,646,000 after purchasing an additional 355,660 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAH opened at $87.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.24. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $75.15 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

BAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

