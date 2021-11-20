Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on November 30th

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has increased its dividend by 500.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE HFRO opened at $11.30 on Friday. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

