Hive Market Capitalization Achieves $418.53 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. During the last week, Hive has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $418.53 million and approximately $60.85 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00001795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000844 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001103 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 390,245,284 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

