Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 45.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,682. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $154.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 2.63%.

HMLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Höegh LNG Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.