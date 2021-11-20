Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) PT Raised to C$57.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HCG. TD Securities cut shares of Home Capital Group from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.86.

TSE:HCG opened at C$44.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.82. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$28.35 and a 12 month high of C$46.92. The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18.

In other news, Director Alan Roy Hibben bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$37.50 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$555,000.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

