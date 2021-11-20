Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 139.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,952 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $97,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $20.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $880.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

