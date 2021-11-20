HSBC Upgrades Intertrust (OTC:ITRUF) to “Hold”

Intertrust (OTC:ITRUF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intertrust in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

ITRUF stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. Intertrust has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $18.85.

Intertrust NV engages in the provision of private client, capital markets, corporate and fund services. Its services include private equity and debt fund services; real estate services; hedge fund services; capital market services; performance and reward management; private wealth services; and regulatory and reporting services.

