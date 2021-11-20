Hut 8 Mining Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUT. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of HUT stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. Hut 8 Mining has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $16.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $23,557,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 1,760.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 840,489 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 37.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 426,880 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter worth $3,541,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter worth $3,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO.

