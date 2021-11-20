Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $96.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $82.00.
H has been the subject of several other reports. Truist upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.62.
NYSE:H opened at $84.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.91. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $65.44 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.46.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 10.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after buying an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,719,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 54.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,160,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.
About Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.
