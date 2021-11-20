Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $96.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $82.00.

H has been the subject of several other reports. Truist upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.62.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

NYSE:H opened at $84.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.91. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $65.44 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 10.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after buying an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,719,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 54.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,160,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.