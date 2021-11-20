Hydra Price Reaches $13.71 (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 20th. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $52.91 million and $580,269.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for $13.71 or 0.00023752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hydra has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00069616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00071724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00091072 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,205.85 or 0.07285571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,703.65 or 0.99956905 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 16,482,178 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

