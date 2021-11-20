Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hyliion Holdings Corp. provides electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicle. The company’s solutions utilize its proprietary battery systems, control software and data analytics combined with fully integrated electric motors and power electronics, to produce electrified powertrain systems. Hyliion Holdings Corp., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut Hyliion from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut Hyliion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyliion has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.85.

Shares of HYLN stock opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. Hyliion has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hyliion will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $1,682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $1,827,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,125,000 shares of company stock worth $9,348,000. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hyliion by 13.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 47,975 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 10.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the third quarter valued at $936,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the third quarter valued at $94,000. 28.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

