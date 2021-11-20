Hypera (HYPMY) versus Its Peers Financial Analysis

Hypera (OTCMKTS: HYPMY) is one of 895 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Hypera to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hypera and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hypera $793.81 million $251.25 million 12.19 Hypera Competitors $1.70 billion $121.98 million -1.84

Hypera’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hypera. Hypera is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Hypera and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hypera 29.33% 15.45% 8.18% Hypera Competitors -4,237.82% -128.33% -28.52%

Risk and Volatility

Hypera has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hypera’s peers have a beta of 1.07, suggesting that their average stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hypera and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hypera 0 0 0 0 N/A Hypera Competitors 5236 19141 41337 797 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 73.32%. Given Hypera’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hypera has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Hypera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hypera pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Hypera pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 55.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Hypera is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Hypera beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Hypera Company Profile

Hypera S.A. operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands. The company also provides nutrition, sweeteners, and vitamin supplement products under the Tamarine, Vitasay 50+, BiotÃ´nico Fontoura, and Zero-Cal brands; and similar and generic medicines under the Neo QuÃ­mica, Torsilax, Neosoro, Doralgina, Flavonid, and Histamin brands. It sells its products through distributors and wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Hypermarcas S.A. and changed its name to Hypera S.A. in February 2018. Hypera S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

