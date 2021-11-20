HyperCash (HC) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $27.46 million and $1.83 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,285.65 or 0.99920726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00049425 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.95 or 0.00321822 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $312.27 or 0.00526302 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00014506 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.96 or 0.00187015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012036 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001363 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001523 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

