i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $261.11 million.i3 Verticals also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.25-1.40 EPS.

IIIV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 409,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63. The company has a market cap of $716.63 million, a P/E ratio of -65.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered i3 Verticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 440.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

