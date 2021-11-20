i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $261.11 million.i3 Verticals also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.25-1.40 EPS.
IIIV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 409,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63. The company has a market cap of $716.63 million, a P/E ratio of -65.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $35.99.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 440.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.
