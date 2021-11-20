Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) PT Raised to $65.00 at B. Riley

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $49.20 on Thursday. Ichor has a 12-month low of $29.04 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average of $47.26.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $594,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $123,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,149,120 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ichor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ichor by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ichor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Ichor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

