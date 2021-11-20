Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Shares Gap Down to $28.30

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.30, but opened at $27.22. Icosavax shares last traded at $28.76, with a volume of 181 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICVX. Cowen began coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Icosavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Icosavax in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.81). Research analysts predict that Icosavax Inc will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICVX. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth $171,011,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth $54,824,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth $46,675,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth $35,249,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth $23,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

About Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

