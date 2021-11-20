IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 5,073 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 37.5% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 26.0% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in British American Tobacco by 1.7% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 43,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth approximately $905,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in British American Tobacco by 190.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BTI shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NYSE:BTI opened at $34.33 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $34.09 and a one year high of $41.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

