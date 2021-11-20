IFG Advisory LLC Buys 204 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 8.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in McKesson by 96.3% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in McKesson by 14.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,580,000 after buying an additional 129,753 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCK opened at $220.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.75. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $168.88 and a 12 month high of $227.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.25%.

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.25.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,703,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,450 shares of company stock valued at $13,983,640 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

