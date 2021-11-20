IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 1,469 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 30,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 305.9% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $98.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.62 and its 200 day moving average is $102.22. The stock has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.30.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

